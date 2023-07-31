Home page World

Beach guests at Banje Beach, in Dubrovnik.

Climate change will also massively change tourism – says a tourism researcher. Above all, the current tourist hotspots in Europe are losing – others are gaining.

Innsbruck – With Bavaria, the last federal state has now reached the summer holidays. But Europe’s holiday destinations, which have been popular for generations, are suffering from extreme weather events this summer: violent fires are shaking the Greek islands in particular, but there are also fires in Croatia. Extreme heat is causing problems in southern Italy, Malta and elsewhere, while brutal storms are wreaking havoc in northern Italy. Nevertheless, most holidaymakers are drawn to these countries this summer – but for how long?

Italy, Croatia and Greece not the summer holiday destinations of the future?

According to the Austrian tourism researcher Andreas Reiter, in a few years the Mediterranean Sea will be too hot for the usual beach vacation. The conclusion of the expert now compared to the Tyrolean newspaper. Of course, the forecast causes concern and excitement, especially in the holiday countries concerned. The Italian news agency ansa For example, the headline on the statements: “The Mediterranean Sea will lose massive amounts of tourists”.

At first, Reiter’s remarks are not surprising – if you keep the current crisis situation in mind. Accordingly, tourists are more likely to visit the Mediterranean Sea in the future from the end of summer to October. “Mountains and lakes have an advantage,” says Reiter to the newspaper, because: “You’re not on the Adriatic at 40 degrees”. The professor at the University of Krems and head of the future office in Vienna does not only see disadvantages for southern Europe in this development.

Summer vacation soon in Sweden?

After all, the Mediterranean would then also become interesting at other times of the year. According to the expert, he himself will travel to Italy between October and April. In summer the temperatures would be “unbearable”. Reiter thinks his future vision of the new holiday world in just under 20 years one step further.

Because instead of the Mediterranean countries, other travel destinations would then experience a boom in summer. He names the south of Sweden and the Netherlands. However, these destinations could then become prohibitively expensive for many people.

TUI also assumes that travel will change massively as a result of climate change. TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel just said that Picturethat the main holiday season could shift from July and August “to the off-season”. This would be consistent with Reiter’s forecast. And TUI is also ultimately expecting a longer tourism season, as there will be more bookings from February to May and then in autumn.