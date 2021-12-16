MAA Madrid Thursday, December 16, 2021, 1:53 PM



The Senate Table has accepted this Thursday the request of the Senator of Compromís, Carles Mulet, for the actress María García García, artistically known as Bárbara Rey, to appear in the upper house. The objective, according to the petition, is for him to explain “the information that indicates that he received public money from reserved funds” in exchange for silencing his alleged relationship with the emeritus king Juan Carlos I.

Once the Table has accepted the request, it will go to the Interior Commission, which has three senators from the PSOE and two from the PP, to process the request, if it deems it appropriate, and set the date and time for Barbara Rey appear in the Senate to answer the questions posed to him.

According to Mulet’s complaint, there is a blockade due to the “lack of activity” of the chairmanship of the commission, “which has not allowed the appearances requested by the groups, among which those directed by Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska himself stand out.