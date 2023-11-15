The draft resolution reduced the language of the resolution from “request” to “invitation.” He also softened the demand to calling for “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.”

The resolution calls for truces and humanitarian corridors across the Gaza Strip “for a sufficient number of days” for unhindered access by the United Nations, Red Cross and other relief groups to deliver water, electricity, fuel and medical supplies to all those in need. He says the truces must also allow for the repair of necessary infrastructure and enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts to be carried out.

Malta, which submitted the draft resolution, had called for a vote after lengthy negotiations.