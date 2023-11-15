Home page politics

The UN Security Council calls for “extended humanitarian breaks” for the Gaza Strip in the war with Israel – a resolution wins a clear majority.

New York – The UN Security Council has adopted a Gaza resolution calling for a ceasefire that could last for days. After a long struggle, the most powerful UN body agreed on the joint resolution on Wednesday in New York. The USA waived a veto and abstained, as did Russia and Great Britain. 12 of the 15 member states voted in favor of the text.

Resolutions of the Security Council are binding under international law and can thus develop international influence. It is the first resolution of the UN Security Council War in Israel and Gaza since the major attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7th.

“Extended humanitarian pauses across Gaza” – but no ceasefire

The resolution introduced by Council Member Malta calls, among other things, for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days” to ensure humanitarian assistance in accordance with international law. But there is no talk of a formal ceasefire. The text focuses strongly on the suffering of Palestinian minors. It expresses “deep concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and its serious impact on the civilian population, in particular the disproportionate impact on children.”

All parties to the conflict are required to comply with international law, “forced relocation of the civilian population” is rejected, and vital services are allowed to be provided to people in the country Gaza Strip not be withheld. According to diplomats, these positions should be understood with regard to Israel’s actions in the region – although the country is not mentioned by name throughout the document. The Islamist Hamas Israel attacked on October 7th and carried out a massacre of civilians with around 1,200 deaths, is only mentioned in the text in the demand for the release of the Israeli hostages who had been kidnapped in the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and its surroundings from the air: The situation in the hospitals in the Gaza Strip has recently become increasingly dramatic.

Israel rejects any longer humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza war as long as 239 hostages are held by the terrorist organization Hamas. The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced this on Wednesday evening in response to the UN Security Council resolution. “Israel calls on the UN Security Council and the international community to resolutely demand the release of all Israeli hostages, as the resolution stipulates,” the State Department statement said. “Israel expects the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hamas and comment on the need to create a new security situation in the Gaza Strip.”

No condemnation of the Hamas attack on Israel

Until shortly before the vote, it was questionable whether the USA, as Israel’s closest ally, could tolerate the adoption of the resolution. In October, Washington vetoed a draft because, among other things, it did not emphasize Israel’s right to self-defense. The resolution that has now been adopted does not address this, nor is there any condemnation of the Hamas massacre on October 7th. The USA, like China, Russia, France and Great Britain, has veto rights. The Council also has ten member states elected for two-year terms. A resolution needs at least 9 of the 15 votes, and there can be no veto.

UN expert Richard Gowan of the Crisis Group think tank said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield appeared to have made it clear to Washington that “after weeks of blocking progress, the US must allow some sort of action in the Council.” took care to avoid calling for a formal ceasefire in the text.

Russia fails with its demands in the Israel-Gaza war

“So ultimately the U.S. achieved its main goal of focusing the council on humanitarian action rather than calling for a complete end to the war,” Gowan said. At Wednesday’s meeting, Russia failed to integrate the demand for a final cessation of hostilities and a ceasefire into the draft.

There was immense pressure on the UN Security Council to reach a common position after weeks of negotiations. Until Wednesday, drafts had failed, among other things, due to the vetoes of the USA on the one hand and Russia and China on the other. The UN General Assembly with its 193 members passed a resolution that was significantly more critical of Israel at the end of October with a large majority. Germany abstained at the time. This decision was not binding under international law. (lrg/dpa)