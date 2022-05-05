The Milwaukee Bucks are the reigning champions. The Boston Celtics the best team in the East from January onwards. The Philadelphia 76ers are the team of cover names Joel Embiid and James Harden. They are all candidates for the title in the open, analyzed and scrutinized by fans and professionals. Yet none of them won the Eastern Conference in the regular season, none of them did better than the Miami Heat, the least talked about title candidate. The reason? A combination of allergy to the spotlight and not very high-sounding names, which however do not change the value of the Spoelstra group, already demonstrated in these playoffs.