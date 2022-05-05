Russia announced Thursday the expulsion of seven Danish diplomats in response to a similar measure taken by Copenhagen in light of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

“Seven collaborators at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Russia have been declared ‘persona non grata’ and they must leave the country within two weeks,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, noting that it had refused to grant a Russian visa to another Danish diplomat.

This comes in response to the expulsion of fifteen Russian diplomats from Denmark at the beginning of April, according to the same source.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it had summoned the Danish ambassador to “strongly protest” the Copenhagen decision, as well as the military support provided by Denmark to Ukraine.

The statement considered that “the kingdom’s anti-Russian policy is seriously damaging bilateral relations.”

For his part, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a written statement to AFP that the expulsion includes four diplomats and three other collaborators who are part of the non-diplomatic staff.

And he considered it “a completely unjustified decision that raises a deep problem and confirms that Russia no longer wants actual dialogue or diplomacy.”