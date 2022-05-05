Senate President sent a letter to Confaz, body chaired by Minister Guedes, criticizing the measure

The Ministry of Economy released a note accusing the governors of not adopting the new tax rules for fuels, approved in Congress, which were intended to contain the prices of gasoline, ethanol and diesel.

The document was released to the press on Thursday afternoon (May 5, 2022). Here’s the intact (110 KB).

The project approved by Congress has zeroed PIS/Cofins rates on diesel and gas by the end of 2022. In the ministry’s view, state governments have managed to capture the full effect of reducing fuel taxes, canceling out a possible reduction.

report of Power 360 showed that state revenue reached the highest level in 23 years, driven by ICMS, a tax levied on fuel.

“In other words, the decision of the councilors of the states and the Federal District neutralized and emptied the objectives of the law”says the ministry led by Paulo Guedes.

The note is a response to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who charged for the increase in prices, even with the law.

Here are the Ministry’s arguments: