The General Secretariat of the Federal National Council has completed its preparations for the start of the eighteenth legislative term the day after tomorrow (Monday), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

His Excellency Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, said that the General Secretariat is preparing at the beginning of each new legislative term for the Council by modernizing and developing its operations and systems within a strategic framework that is compatible with the nature of the Council’s activities and competencies.

He added that the technical and administrative roles of the secretariat are numerous according to the activities and meetings of the various council bodies. We were keen to ensure that the work in it is carried out in a planned and strategic manner based on several foundations, the most prominent of which is drawing inspiration from previous experiences and international parliamentary experiences, and the scientific application of these experiences in a way that is compatible with the internal and external environment of the council.

He stressed that the General Secretariat has distinguished experience in developing parliamentary studies and research and providing technical support to members, whether during participation in sessions and committee work or during participation in parliamentary activities of various unions and participation in specialized conferences.

He explained that the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council is working to achieve the vision of “the smartest and most sustainable parliament,” which includes a number of strategic axes around business efficiency, research and development, smart digital empowerment, and sustainability, noting that the secretariat has completed important stages within the “digital transformation project,” which adopts a digital approach. For all the work of the Federal National Council, through the cloud services provided, it ensures that those concerned have access to all services and data.

He pointed out that the General Secretariat also completed the development of the smart Parliament application, which enables members to follow up on all their work and request all services via the smartphone, in addition to projects to develop the session portfolio, develop the complaints application, and a platform for adopting general topics.

He stressed the importance of the “Ithra” initiative in increasing the effectiveness of parliamentary discussions, shortening their time, and providing educational programs that contribute to supporting parliamentary work, so that Council members can become familiar with the various tasks assigned to them and the details of the issues before them. This initiative aims to enrich the personal and specialized knowledge of Council members, by In order to enable them to carry out their parliamentary work and activities, whether under the dome or during participation in internal and external parliamentary activities.