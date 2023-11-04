Mortal Kombat 1 players have hit out at NetherRealm’s “disgusting” decision not to bundle DLC skins in with DLC packs any more.

The fighting community is currently making its views very known on the series’ subreddit community, generating thousands of upvotes.

Although neither the developer nor publisher Warner Bros. have expressly said that alternate skins would not be available, players noted that at the end of the recent Omni-Man gameplay trailer, there was no mention of any additional skins bundled in with premium DLC characters.

This is a change from its predecessor Mortal Kombat 11, which would end trailers in a similar way but append the end of the teaser with details of the alternate skin pack that would accompany the character. As pointed out by TheGamerhere’s one such example, featuring MK11’s Shang Tsung.



“Remember when we used to get skin packs included with our DLC characters…now we get nothing,” said u/Youngstown_Mafia on Reddit, a post that has since been upvoted hundreds of times.

“The moment they announced that KP doesn’t feature any Skin pack, I knew they are [sic] gonna put every single skin in the store,” said u/SentosEdge.

“DAIROU GANG RISE UP!” added u/Penguinazu. “Honestly, this was one of the main reasons I got the premium edition. Don’t care for any of the DLC fighters or kameos, but I’m happy to support the game by getting the premium edition IN THE HOPES of getting these cool exclusive skins in return.

“Nope. I’ve learned my lesson.”

u/VisualF3937 simply said: “MK11 had better content. They’re too greedy this time around.”

Last week, we reported that Mortal Kombat 1 players had hit back at a new Halloween-themed DLC fatality that has a horrifying price tag: $10.

Players can pick up the large jack-o-lantern animation for the princely sum of 1200 Dragon Krystals, a premium in-game currency that sports a current exchange rate of 1250 krystals for $10 USD.

This came just a few weeks after Gun and Sumo outlined similarly expensive DLC for Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which also kicked off a community backlash.