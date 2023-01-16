The return of Antonino Spinalbese inside the Big Brother Vip house was contested by the other contestants of the reality show. According to the roommates, Belen Rodriguez’s ex would have received suggestions from outside.



Finally Antonino Spinalbeseafter two weeks of absence, he returned to the Casa del Big Brother VIP. However, her return was contested by the other contestants on the reality show. In fact, according to the other Vipponi Antoninus would have received information from the outside.

We know that Antoninus had left the House of Big Brother VIP due to some health problems, which had forced him to make checks. After being discharged, he did the quarantine in the hotel and then returned to the house.

However, some contestants think the ex of Belen Rodríguez received outside tips. In particular, were some behaviors of Antoninus which prompted the Vipponi to become suspicious. Antoninusfor example, he kissed Nikita Pelizon, with whom he had done nothing but argue. This thing, clearly, has aroused suspicion since Nikita is one of the most loved competitors of this edition.

Gf Vip, Edoardo Donnamaria and Edoardo Tavassi doubt Antonino: “he received some tips”

Therefore, the return to the House of Antonino Spinalbese has raised quite a few controversies. After two weeks of absence, the doubt that the ex of Belen may have received information about the program has now spread like wildfire.

In particular, they have been Edoardo Donnamaria and Edward Tavassi to raise the first doubts about the fact that Antoninus may have received information from outside. Indeed, Donna Mariaassuming that Antoninus is in a privileged position compared to them, he said:

Already when Geneva arrived, he received all the tips from outside. She now she says we don’t have to ask him anything. I also want to know things. He’s been in the hospital with the doctors coming and going and asking him things. He must have had a lot of insider tips.

Instead, Edward Tavassi addressed directly to Antonino Spinalbese. In fact, the roommate asked him what the public thought at his house. Then, not happy, he clearly told him that he had caught him red-handed when, during live television, Antoninus he would have betrayed himself.