On the afternoon of Tuesday, January 7, a large fire broke out in Los Angeles, between Santa Monica Hills and Malibu. The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. local time in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in western Los Angeles where many of the stars’ homes are located, and then quickly spread to the Eaton area of ​​Altadena, about 40 meters away. miles from Pacific Palisades. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from main residential areas.

A destructive fire

The fire broke out near Topanga State Park, a forested area near the mountains, and spread extremely quickly due to winds of up to 160 kilometers per hour, combined with very low humidity. According to the forecasts of the National Meteorological Surveillance Service, the gusts will continue until Wednesday morning and will reach 100 kilometers per hour.

Hundreds of firefighters are working to control the flames. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, is receiving information in real time about the situation. “My team and I are in contact with state and local authorities, and I have offered all federal assistance necessary to help extinguish the terrible Pacific Palisades fire.” Just this evening, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) approved a wildfire management grant to support affected areas and help reimburse the State of California for the immediate costs of fighting the fire. fire,” Biden said in a statement. The president then urged “residents of Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to remain vigilant and listen to local authorities.”

According to data from the website PowerOutage.us, on the morning of Wednesday, January 8, 200,000 consumers were without electricity in Los Angeles County due to strong winds and fires that had been burning for several hours.

A third fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday in the Los Angeles area and quickly caused the evacuation of Sylmar, the northernmost neighborhood of the city.

Several film premieres canceled

Several film premieres, such as the biographical film of Robbie Williams, Better Manwere canceled due to the “dangerous conditions affecting Los Angeles.” The Hollywood premieres of Unstoppablestarring Jennifer Lopez, and Wolf Manstarring Julia Garner and produced by Ryan Gosling.