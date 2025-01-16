Civil servants will receive an extra 0.5% salary increase with retroactive effect from 2024

The confirmed data of the average CPI for 2024, which closed the year at 2.8%, represents a salary increase for three million public employees, retroactively from January 1 of last year, of 0.5% extra. This salary bonus, which is also consolidated in the payroll, was contemplated in the agreement that the Government reached with the UGT unions and the Workers’ Commissions in October 2022 and was conditional on the accumulated inflation of the last three years ending up above 8%.

“With this latest increase, the agreement signed by UGT and CCOO places the salary increase for public employees between 2022 and 2024 at around 10%,” the unions point out in a joint statement, in which they highlight “the role of collective bargaining in the Public Service”.

The agreement signed in 2022, framed within the Framework Agreement for a 21st Century Administration and from which the Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants Center had withdrawn, contemplated a total increase of 3.5% for that year; a fixed 2.5% for 2023; another extra 0.5% if inflation in those first two years, until September 2023, exceeded 6%, as happened; and a fixed 2% for 2024, in addition to the 0.5% confirmed this Wednesday if the accumulated rate of the last three years exceeded 8%.

“The increase of 0.5% additional and consolidated will be effective once the agreement of the Council of Ministers is published in the BOE,” indicate the unions, who recall that “it was conditional on compliance with a macroeconomic requirement: that the accumulated variation of the harmonized CPI (14.6% between 2022 and 2024) exceeds the fixed remuneration increase for that period (8%).” “The requirement has been met and, once the aforementioned publication is saved in the BOE, the salary increase should be carried out as soon as possible by the different Public Administrations.”

The unions have taken advantage of the occasion to insist on the need to begin negotiating a new pact, “that advances in essential areas such as employment, rights and remuneration, to improve the working conditions of public employees and the service provided.” lends to citizens.”