The author test determined the second expelled from the edition of Bake Offafter the day before, the first contestant to hang up her apron left the public stunned by the unexpected decision.

“We want to see How original are you innovating with flavors?“explained the members of the jury about the test, which consisted of cooking cinnamon rolls with different flavors.

The two best contestants were Mario March and Benitathe latter being the winner of the night. “I didn’t expect it at all!” exclaimed the psychic, very excited, hugging her partner.

However, the joy faded when they realized that they would have to fire one of the contestants. “Cristina Tarrega, Finito and Mario Jefferson They have been the three worst,” explained Eva Arguiñano.

“The contestant who must leave the Bake Off tent is…Finite“, the chef announced. “I had to leave, because it always has to be one,” the bullfighter assumed. “Well, no, but do it, I have done it“, he said, proud of his journey.

Finito de Córdoba decided send all your support to a friend: “We combine, he is a guy with a tremendous personality and I am going to do everything possible to nourish the friendship,” he said to the model Mark Vanderloowhich was also competing.