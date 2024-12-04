The current members of the Board of Directors of RTVE will earn 125,000 euros per year for their position as directors, as ABC has learned. Until now, the members of the previous Board of Directors received an amount of 11,000 euros per year since they were not dedicated full time. But after the new decree law promoted by the Government with the support of its parliamentary partners, the counselors will have full dedication and will be subject to the regime of incompatibilities of the public administration.

On Tuesday, the current president of RTVE, José Pablo López, addressed a few words to the corporation’s workers through a letter. In it he set out a series of commitments that the entire group had to make, one of them the reduction of expenses despite recognizing that “RTVE’s financing is insufficient.” We must promote a new mandate that increases it and modernizes the services we provide. But we also have obligations: a commitment to budget stability that we must recover in 2025. Greater efficiency is essential in all areas, starting with the Corporation’s own management structure.

Furthermore, according to RTVE sources, the salary of the president of the Corporation would go above 200,000 euros, but he has assured in Prado del Rey that he will lower it. José Pablo López himself already revealed in his appearance at the Appointments Commission that his intention was to reduce his payroll as soon as he landed at RTVE and that he would propose the same for the rest of the corporation’s senior officials and directors. “The debt will not be eliminated with this reduction, but it is a gesture for other workers,” these sources explain to ABC. The general directors of TVE, RNE and the digital area will also suffer the reduction promised by José Pablo López.

As Emilio V. Escudero announced this Sunday on ABC, José Pablo López wants to continue the path of transformation undertaken by the BBC last summer to reduce costs and duplications to make the corporation more effective. Among his first decisions is to study the accounts and look for a restructuring plan to balance the numbers, since at the end of September, the corporation that until now was directed by the socialist militant Concepción Cascajosa had already lost just over 47 million euros. , which will be around 62 when it closes this year.









As the piece explained, the objective is to reduce this executive expense by 30%. RTVE’s problems are not only in the salaries of the upper echelons, but in the duplication of functions and bureaucracy. Both issues that López also wants to address in his first days as president. On his mind is the recovery of the general directorates of Television (TVE) and National Radio (RNE), separately, which José Manuel Pérez Tornero eliminated when he assumed the presidency three and a half years ago.

The fifteen members of the new RTVE Board of Directors were selected by the Cortes, eleven proposed in Congress by PSOE and its partners, and four promoted in the Senate by the PP. On November 14, the Plenary Session of Congress elected the eleven candidates proposed by the PSOE, Sumar, ERC, Junts, PNV and Podemos to form part of the Board of Directors of RTVE, after exceeding the absolute majority (176 votes) required in a second and final secret vote: Mariano Muniesa, Miquel Calçada ‘Mikimoto’, Sergi Sol, María Roncesvalles, María Teresa Martín, Marta Ribas, Esther de la Mata, Angélica Rubio, Mercedes de Pablos, Rosa León and José Pablo López. A week later, on November 21, the Senate Plenary elected Eladio Jareño, Rubén Moreno, Marina Vila and Ignacio Ruiz Jarabo, as members of the new Board of Directors of RTVE. It was also with the absolute majority necessary in the second vote, secret and by ballot.