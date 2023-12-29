The second chance: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, 29 December 2023, the film The Second Chance is broadcast on Rai 1, starring Max Giusti and Gabriella Pession. This is an absolute first, a Rodeo Drive production with Rai Cinema, directed by Umberto Carteni. The film was released in cinemas in October and now Rai 1 will broadcast it this evening at 9.25pm, during the Christmas holidays. Let's see the plot and the cast together.

Plot

The life of parents of teenage children can be very complicated. Max and Anna Mancini, married for twenty-five years and parents of twins with very different characters, know this well: Tina is rebellious and not very studious; Nico is calm, solitary and obsessed with video games. There is a constant war going on between parents and children, which reaches its peak on the day of the twins' eighteenth birthday, when the party at home, which they had been granted, degenerates. Thus it begins, among the rubble of a house practically destroyed by a fire and turned upside down by the guests.

Max, played by Max Giusti, and Anna, played by Gabriella Pession, suddenly realize that they know nothing about those two teenagers they raised and love. And while they wonder where they went wrong, they think back with nostalgia to the times when Tina (Vittoria Gallione) and Nico (Fabio Bizzarro) were two adorable children to be protected. But did things really go as they remember, did they really not make any mistakes as parents? At the end of that disastrous evening, a second chance presents itself for Anna and Max, a new possibility to see clearly in the relationship with their children and try, where possible, not to repeat the same mistakes. In the cast, among the main actors, there is also Maurizio Mattioli in the role of grandfather Fausto.

The second chance: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast? “The second chance – says director Umberto Carteni – addresses the issue of parents and children lightly, but sincerely dealing with the dynamics that are created within a family unit. The film aims to entertain, but without betraying the authenticity of the characters, their anxieties, the distances that are created between parents and children. This is how the story leads us to reflect on how much we parents do not know about the lives of our children: often too busy with our own lives, we give them a superficial and inattentive look. In an era in which we are connected to everything and everyone, we disconnect from the very people we care about most. Several times, during the filming, editing and viewing of the film, I identified with and was moved by this story and I found the same involvement in the people who worked with me. I tried to tell this cross-section of our daily life in a simple way, I made myself available to the feelings and questions and reflections that often torment us. I faced this “journey” by immersing myself in my limits as a parent, looking for the reasons behind my failures. The difficulty was to find the right balance between the credibility of the characters and the lightness that the comedy requires. I hope I succeeded.” The protagonists are Max Giusti, Gabriella Pession, Maurizio Mattioli, Fabio Bizzarro, Vittoria Gallione.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Second Chance live on TV and streaming? The protagonists are Max Giusti and Gabriella Pession. Appointment on Rai 1 on 29 December 2023 at 9.20 pm for the first time. Also streaming on Rai Play.