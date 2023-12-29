According to the sources of NateDrake, also known as Nate the Hate, Microsoft has a new game of the series Banjo-Kazooiewhich however may still be far from being released in stores.

In the past, rumors had circulated regarding the development of a new game in the Rare franchise. On the ReseteEra forums the insider confirmed these rumors and added that the project in question is still active, with Microsoft giving the green light for works at the beginning of 2022. This means that the alleged new Banjo-Kazooie is perhaps still in an early stage of development and consequently it could take years before it can be played.

“It's still an active project, but it didn't get the green light until early last year,” NateDrake said. “There is a lot to do and development could change a lot (abandoned ideas, internal reboots, etc.).”