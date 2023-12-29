According to the sources of NateDrake, also known as Nate the Hate, Microsoft has a new game of the series Banjo-Kazooiewhich however may still be far from being released in stores.
In the past, rumors had circulated regarding the development of a new game in the Rare franchise. On the ReseteEra forums the insider confirmed these rumors and added that the project in question is still active, with Microsoft giving the green light for works at the beginning of 2022. This means that the alleged new Banjo-Kazooie is perhaps still in an early stage of development and consequently it could take years before it can be played.
“It's still an active project, but it didn't get the green light until early last year,” NateDrake said. “There is a lot to do and development could change a lot (abandoned ideas, internal reboots, etc.).”
Phil Spencer doesn't rule out the return of Banjo Kazooie
As usual we recommend caution when it comes to similar indiscretions, although it must be said that Nate the Hate / Nate Drake has got more than one tip right in the past and therefore it is a source to definitely take into consideration.
For that matter too Phil Spencer, the boss of Microsoft's gaming division, in the past has not ruled out the return of Banjo and Kazooie as long as the right team and opportunity are found. Just a few weeks ago he declared:
“You've seen from our history that we haven't touched all the franchises that people would like us to touch – Banjo fans, I hear you. But it's true that, when we find the right team and the right opportunity, I love going back to revisiting stories and characters we've seen before.”
