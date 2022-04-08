Meeting of the Water Council of the Segura Basin, this Friday at the Murcia Chamber of Commerce. / javier carrion / agm

The Water Council of the Segura Basin began this Friday morning in a very tense climate and with swords held high, since the positions are highly conditioned by the impacts that the future cut of the Transfer will have. The irrigators entered the meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce with different positions: those from the Transfer area point out that the Segura Plan is strategic and are inclined to support it because it includes the impacts of the infrastructure, while the traditional irrigation systems of the basin will vote against because they fear that the cut in the Transfer will have to be compensated with water from the basin.

The agrarian unions Coag and Asaja will also vote against, as well as the regional government, as the councilor Antonio Luengo advanced. However, the Government of the Valencian Community will support the Segura plan, mainly because it includes measures to alleviate flooding in the Vega Baja. Julia Martínez, representative of Ecologists in Action, will also vote against for other reasons.

The meeting is attended by the general director of the Ministry’s Water, Teodoro Estrella, who indicated that the Tagus plan is more delayed because it has to resolve more allegations than other demarcations. He did not reveal whether the proposed environmental flows in the Alto Tajo will be lowered, since he said that all allegations are being analyzed. He considered that the CHS has exercised its planning mission to reflect the possible impacts on Levante.

Lucas Jiménez valued before the meeting that the CHS has included in the Segura Plan the losses that would be caused by cutting the Transfer. “There are thousands of layoffs that will have to put a face.” Subsequently, Lucas said that “except for surprises”, they will support the Segura plan.

Councilor Antonio Luengo pointed out that they will vote against because solutions are not proposed for the areas affected by overexploited aquifers. He criticized that the plan for the Segura raises the hypothesis of transfers from the Tagus of 295 hectometers and not 600 as stipulated in the law.