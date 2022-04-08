Banks Nordea again suffers from problems: Many customers’ accounts seem unjustifiably zero – the bank says it is a “technical failure”

According to information obtained by HS from various sources, the balances of the accounts of many bank customers appear to be zero, even though the accounts should have money.

Finland Nordea, one of the largest banks, is once again suffering from IT problems. According to information obtained by HS from various sources, the balances of the accounts of many bank customers appear to be zero, even though the accounts should have money.

Nordea confirmed the matter to HS by e-mail. According to Nordea, the problem concerns savings accounts.

“The disruption was detected at 11 am and is a technical disruption, not a cyber attack,” says Maria Tomminen of Nordea Communications via e-mail.

“Nordea’s customers may be experiencing disruptions to their savings accounts at this time. We are working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, ”Tomminen writes.

According to Nordea, card payments work normally.

According to Nordea’s customers, the problems concern, among other things, the front account and savings accounts. The accounts tell the customer, among other things, that he has “EUR 0.00” at his disposal. In addition, customers will see an error message stating that “events cannot be displayed right now. Please try again later.”

Customers also tell HS that the account cannot be accessed.

Nordea’s customer service comments on the situation on the Twitter message service.

“Some customers have problems with savings account transfers and balance information updates. We’ll investigate the cause of the issue and fix it as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. Payment cards work normally, ”Nordea tweeted.

Nordea last suffered from IT problems at the turn of February-March. At that time, the bank was the target of a large-scale denial of service attack. Due to the attack, online banking services are suffering from serious problems and slowness.

The disruptions were severe, as not all customers were able to log in with online banking IDs at all.

“Due to a temporary disruption, Nordea’s bank IDs or PIN code application cannot be used to authenticate to online or mobile banking or the services of other service providers,” the company said on its website at the time.

“The disruption also affects the authentication of other banks with Nordea’s services and the services of companies using the Nordea Identification Brokerage Service. We will fix the error as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. ”

Nordea later reported that its services had been subjected to outside interference, ie a denial-of-service attack.

The news is being updated.