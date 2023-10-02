The National Police confirmed that specialized Scientific Police units have already entered the interior of the burned-out nightclubs in Murcia to begin the investigation of the causes and initial focus of the fire. By mid-afternoon, the Firefighters finished their work of shoring up and securing the structure so that the investigators can enter and begin their work.

A total of 100 troops and 22 vehicles from the Infante and Espinardo parks worked for 36 hours “of intense work, nerves, tension and a lot of worry,” according to Murcia Firefighters in their account on the social network X.

“We have worked tirelessly from the first to the last minute, trying to give back to those families what they wanted most,” they expressed, while at the same time they have “showed solidarity and sent a lot of encouragement to family and friends of the 13 irreparable losses.”

Once the firefighters’ task was completed, the specialized Scientific Police units entered the interior of the burned nightclubs to begin the investigation of the causes.

This Monday, as reported to the investigating judge, four forensic medical teams from the Region of Murcia began, in a coordinated manner, the autopsies to identify the mortal remains, after the transfer of the bodies to the IMLCF headquarters.