Nadella is one of the many witnesses called to testify during the trial. We saw something similar during the process between the Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in which Jim Ryan of Sony and representatives of other companies also testified.

During the trial involving the United States Department of Justice against Google with the latter being accused of maintaining a search engine monopoly using unfair practices, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft revealed the amount of the Redmond house’s investment in Bing : 100 billion dollars.

Alphabet in the dock

Alphabetthe company that owns Google, has been accused of maintaining a search engine monopoly through unfair practices, such as paying smartphone makers $10 billion a year to keep Google as the default search engine.

Nadella’s testimony was not reported in full because the media were not allowed to hear it. In any case, some passages have emerged, such as those reported by Bloomberg which concern some strategies implemented by Google to avoid losing market share.

For example, it was revealed that Microsoft made ad Apple a better offer than Google’s to make Bing the default search engine on iPhones, but the Cupertino company rejected it, while at the same time using it to raise the price with Google.

The example was used to demonstrate the existence of competition for Google. “Do you think Google would continue to pay Apple if there was no competition in search engines? Why would it do so?” Nadella asked, before revealing the $100 billion investment in Bing.