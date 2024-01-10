Real Madrid took victory in a match in which, in general terms, they were superior to Atlético. Both teams gave us a total of eight goals in what became one of the best matches in the history of the Spanish Super Cup.
In the next five days, Real Madrid will face a series of crucial tests. From domestic league duels to cup challenges, each match promises intense emotions. We analyze the white team's calendar and anticipate the matches that could define their trajectory in the season.
Real Madrid is carefully awaiting the result of the confrontation between Barcelona and Osasuna in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. If the rojillos do not surprise, a long-awaited classic will be forged in the final. Remembering the last campaign, where Barcelona showed great authority in the confrontation, fans are waiting with expectation for a possible revenge in this edition.
On Thursday, January 18, the Civitas Metropolitano will witness an epic clash in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Atlético and Real Madrid face each other in a vibrant duel that promises emotions to the surface. The passion of the derby carries over to the KO tournament, and both teams will seek to advance in the competition.
Once their participation in the Spanish Super Cup ends, we will see if in the final or semi-finals, Ancelotti's men will return to action in the domestic championship facing the bottom team. Remember that matchday 20 for Real Madrid will be played later because they are playing in the Spanish Super Cup.
After the duel against the bottom team, the white team will travel to Las Palmas to face the Canaries, who are having a great season and this is demonstrated by their position in the standings. After a defeat in extremis against FC Barcelona, Las Palmas are confident that they can aspire to more in this league.
The Coliseum, Getafe's stadium, will host the match postponed due to the Spanish Super Cup. The two Madrid teams, within their possibilities, are completing an enviable season and the locals are six points behind Europe.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
a stranger
|
January 14
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
January 18
|
21:30 ESP, 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Almeria
|
January 21st
|
16:15 ESP, 12:15 ARG, 09:15 MX
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
January 28
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 11:30 MX
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
February 1st
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
