Cody Gakpo helped Liverpool to a victory in the first leg of the semi-final of the League Cup. The Dutch international came on against Fulham ten minutes after half-time and scored the winning goal: 2-1. The Dutch also claimed a leading role in the Coppa Italia, both in a positive and negative sense: Teun Koopmeiners scored twice against Tijjani Reijnders, while Dean Huijsen initiated the defeat of AS Roma in the derby against Lazio with an induced penalty.

