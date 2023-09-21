Real Madrid has won ‘in extremis’ in its Champions 23/24 season opener. Unión Berlin had a very serious match in defensive lines, with few spaces and which endured 94 minutes of attacks by Real Madrid. These are the next Real Madrid games:
On the sixth day of the league we will have a Madrid derby, the second of the season for the white team. Ancelotti’s team will visit the Civitas Metropolitano to face Atlético de Madrid in a match that may already begin to mark differences between both teams.
The seventh day of the League will be interweekly. Real Madrid returns to the Santiago Bernabéu to welcome one of the newly promoted teams, UD Las Palmas. The whites have the obligation to win the game, and we will see if Ancelotti opts for rotations before the close games that await the team.
On the eighth day of the League, Real Madrid will travel to the Montilivi Stadium to face Girona. It is an exit that in recent years has given Madrid more than a headache.
The second match for Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage will be the visit to Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli and Real Madrid have serious chances of being first in Group C, so this confrontation could be vital.
Real Madrid will host Osasuna on matchday nine of the League. Madrid has a trap match here, because traveling to Naples during the week they may arrive somewhat fatigued and Osasuna is a tough nut to crack.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
24th September
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
The Palms
|
September 27th
|
19:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
|
Girona
|
September 30th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
The league
|
Naples
|
October 3
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Osasuna
|
October 7
|
19:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 11:00 MX
|
The league
