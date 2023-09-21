The real Madrid They won 1-0 in injury time this Wednesday against a tough Unión Berlin in their debut in the 2023-2024 Champions League, in which they aspire to reach their fifteenth ‘Orejona’.

A goal from Jude Bellingham With the time elapsed (90+3), he gave the Madridistas three points to take the lead in group C, waiting for what the Portuguese Braga and the Italian Naples do in the other match of the key, at 7:00 p.m. GMT .

“The fact of having scored in the last minute is the spirit of this shirt of not giving up,” said Carlo Ancelotti after the match. Bellingham was expected and the Englishman appeared to rescue his team, which already saw the match slipping away after having taken the lead of the match.

“Bellingham has very important qualities, it seems that he is also lucky, because this goal is a rebound but he was there. He comes from the second line, and he is more ready than others,” explained Ancelotti.

Real Madrid took complete control of the game in their Santiago Bernabéu stadium, but they crashed again and again into the defensive wall erected by the German team, which began by pressing and was on the verge of giving the first scare.

Antonio Rudiger had to cross to prevent Kevin Behrens’ (2) shot in the area, to which Joselu responded with a header into the goal area that goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow (3) took. The visiting push barely lasted ten minutes, which was what it took

Real Madrid in becoming owner of the ball by pushing its rival into its field.

Arrival without hit

Real Madrid vs. Berlin Union.

Unión Berlin, which is making its debut in the Champions League, left the initiative to Real and sought to surprise with vertical exits. “The first 30 minutes were very good, with a lot of discipline, we played a very adult game and then there were small mistakes,” said Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer.

The white team arrived, but without speed and determined to enter through the center, they could not overcome the German good disposition. The meringues gave more speed to their game after the break and advanced further down the flanks, but continued to suffer almost man-to-man pressure from their rival.

The entry of Fede Valverde gave speed to the game of Real Madrid, who settled in the opposite field, but without managing to hit the mark in the last meters. Luka Modric tried with a shot from the front to try to overcome the German wall, but Ronnow’s hand appeared (69). The Unión Berlin goalkeeper was one of the team’s heroes this Wednesday to stop the home team’s momentum.

Real Madrid tried it by land and air like Rudiger’s header from a corner that went slightly high (75) but without hitting the key. Unión Berlin practically gave up attacking, leaving goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga almost like another spectator, to stay behind to stop the merengue harassment.

Bellingham appears

More than 70% possession, more than 15 corner kicks, but Real Madrid was unable to pierce the German goal. The meringues, who had won their five league games so far, saw their first points of the season slip away on the continental scene, until Bellingham came to the rescue.

The Englishman took advantage of a series of rebounds in the area after a shot by Fede Valverde, to push the ball into the back of the German net (90+3). A goal that inaugurates the European account of the top scorer in the League and that gives encouragement to the

Real Madrid before facing Atlético in the capital derby on Sunday.

And if. Real Madrid goal in the 93rd minute to beat Union Berlin 1-0. Bellingham again. The Champions League should change its name to the White House. pic.twitter.com/CLBZRSQie1 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 20, 2023

AFP

