From: Felix Busjaeger, Bona Hyun

For the first time since the war in Israel, Egypt is opening the border to Gaza for aid supplies. The Israeli army continues preparations for the ground offensive.

The first relief supplies arrive: Egypt opens border to Gaza

Preparation of the ground offensive: Israel announces “next phase of war.”

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. For better classification and transparency, we name all sources. However, some of the information cannot be independently verified. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Update from October 21st, at 9:45 p.m.: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, spoke on the phone with the head of the Islamist Hamas, Ismail Hanija, during the war in Israel and discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip with him. After the conversation, Erdogan emphasized that Turkey would continue to work for an early ceasefire in the region. The Turkish president also wants to continue to insist on humanitarian aid.

According to Turkish sources, in his conversation with Hanija, Erdogan reiterated his view that a lasting peace solution in the Middle East would only be possible with a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. Turkey wants to continue to work for a lasting peace solution on the international stage. This is reported by the German Press Agency.

Israel is expanding air strikes in the war against Hamas: a total of 1,033 civilians have died since the beginning

Update from October 21st, at 8:49 p.m.: Since the outbreak of the war in Israel, 1,033 civilians have been killed. Israeli media reported this on Saturday, citing the Israeli police. A good quarter of the civilian victims have not yet been identified. This is often difficult due to the severe burns and defilement of those killed, the report continued.

A total of 307 soldiers have died in the war in Israel so far. Added up, that amounts to a total of 1,340 deaths, but Israel’s Ministry of Health speaks of at least 1,400 people. According to the German Press Agency, it initially remained unclear why the numbers differed from each other.

Even before the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip: air strikes in the war in Israel are being increased

Update from October 21st, at 8:26 p.m.: In the war in Israel, the military wants to move on to the next phase of the conflict. It is said that air strikes on the Gaza Strip are to be increased. “From today on we will intensify the attacks,” said army spokesman Daniel Hagari on Saturday evening at a press conference on the situation in the Israel war. This is intended to increase the pressure on the radical Palestinian organization Hamas.

Regarding the situation in the war in Israel, the spokesman announced that the Israeli army wanted to “enter the next phase of the war under the best possible conditions”. This is reported by the AFP news agency.

Aid supplies in the war in Israel: 20 trucks reach Gaza Strip

First report from October 21st, at 8:17 p.m.: Tel Aviv/Gaza – The first aid deliveries for the civilian population in the Israeli war arrived in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday morning (October 21), the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza was opened to 20 trucks. They were the first deliveries via Rafah since the war between Israel and Israel began the Islamist Hamas, which rules in the Gaza Strip two weeks ago.

War in Israel: First aid supplies arrive in the Gaza Strip

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the trucks were transporting medical supplies, including medicine to treat chronic diseases, essential supplies for 300,000 people for three months, drinking water and bags for first responders. After the passage, the border crossing was closed again. There had been a struggle for days to open the border crossing.

Israel demanded guarantees that aid delivered through the checkpoint in the Israel war would not fall into the hands of the radical Islamic Hamas. Egypt has so far blamed Israel for the closed border post. Egypt does not prevent people from third countries from leaving the Gaza Strip, as Israel states. Western media should hold Israel accountable for shelling the area around the crossing and not allowing aid through, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Seid wrote on the platform X

War in Israel: First aid supplies arrive in Gaza Strip. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Hamas releases hostages in the Gaza Strip for the first time in the war in Israel

While humanitarian aid is being provided to the people of the Gaza Strip, further steps are planned to negotiate the release of abducted Hamas hostages. “We are currently working on an agreement to initially release all civilian hostages,” said Majed Al-Ansari, adviser to the foreign minister and spokesman for the Qatari foreign ministry. The senior Qatari Foreign Ministry official is confident about the release of more hostages in the Israel war.

“I can’t promise you that this will happen today or tomorrow or the day after. But we are on a path that will very soon lead to the release of the hostages, especially the civilians,” Al-Ansari told the World on Sunday on October 21st on the current phase of the war in Israel.

On Friday evening (October 20), Israel confirmed the release of two Hamas hostages with US citizenship. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on developments in the war in Israel, a representative of the Israeli military received two women from the USA at the border with the Gaza Strip. The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, had previously said it had released a woman and her 17-year-old daughter “on humanitarian grounds” in “response to Qatar’s efforts.”

Israel continues preparations for a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in the war against Hamas

Army units are currently stationed in front of the Gaza Strip and are continuing to prepare for the planned ground offensive against Hamas. Commander Or Volozhinsky of the 188th Armored Brigade reportedly said: “With fighting spirit and determination, we will achieve what is necessary to bring security to our people for many years to come.” So far, tens of thousands of soldiers are stationed near the border with the Gaza Strip Ahead of the expected Israeli ground offensive.