The schedule of Monterrey's next 5 games after their result against Pachuca (DO NOT PUBLISH)

Saturday, February 10, BBVA stadium field. The Rayados del Monterrey received a visit from Pachuca Tuzos, which arrived as absolute leaders of the competition with twelve units. Rayados, for his part, was the sub-leader. Just one league behind the Hidalgo squad, with eleven points earned.
Monterrey thought they had sealed the match, reaching the fifty-minute mark with a 3-0 lead over the Tuzos del Pachuca. However, Idrissi scored at seventy-nine and then Deossa made it 3-2, in favor of the Gang, who thus reach fourteen points in this Clausura 2024 tournament.
The last time Toluca and Rayados faced each other, it was on matchday number five of the Apertura 2023 tournament. That represented, for the Monterrey Football Club, the third consecutive defeat, unleashing concern in more than one fan.
The Monterrey Soccer Club has four wins in a row over the Ciudad Juarez Braves. The last time the border squad defeated the Monterrey team was on matchday number twelve of the Apertura 2021 tournament, when Juárez was still led by Ricardo: 'Tuca' Ferretti.
The Monterrey Football Club has four consecutive wins against the Tijuana Xolos. The last time that the border squad defeated those from Cerro de la Silla, it was on matchday number eight of the Apertura 2020 tournament. Since then they have faced each other six times; four wins for Rayados and two draws.
In the last five confrontations between Club de Fútbol Monterrey and the UNAM Pumas, the people of Monterrey have a balance in their favor. They have won three times, tied once and only recorded one defeat, suffered in the already somewhat distant Clausura 2022.
Mazatlan has never been able to beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey. They have faced each other seven times, in which the people from Monterrey have recorded five wins and only two draws. The last time they met, it was on matchday number three of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and Rayados won the match by a resounding score of 3-0.
