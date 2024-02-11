Houthis: “Italian military and commercial ships at risk”

Italy “jeopardizes the safety of its military and commercial ships” by assuming tactical command of the EU Aspides mission in the Red Sea. This was stated in an interview with Adnkronos by the deputy head of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) Media Authority and president of the board of directors of the Saba news agency, Nasr al-Din Amer, underlining “that we will strike the ships that are attacking our country or hindering the decision to prevent Israeli ships from crossing the Red Sea. This must be clear.”

According to Amer, one of the 'media faces' of the Houthis – a Zaydi Shiite group that controls large areas of Yemen including the capital Sana'a – the decision to lead the mission that intends to “intercept the Yemeni missiles” is “dangerous” for Italy and “leads it to direct conflict with our country” that target Israeli ships or those bound for the Jewish state.

“We absolutely do not recommend Italy to engage in this mission because it is based on false and incorrect information according to which there is a danger to navigation”insists the Houthi exponent, according to whom “there is no threat to navigation in general, but only to Israeli, American and British ships transiting through the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden because of their aggression against Yemen.”

The president of Saba's board of directors highlights that, since the United States launched its 'Prosperity Guardian' mission in the Red Sea under the “pretext” of protecting navigation, “the number of ships crossing the Red Sea has decreased” and ” the USA has not been able to guarantee any protection to the Israeli ships, indeed, together with Great Britain, they have jeopardized the safety of their ships. We do not advise Italy to do the same.”