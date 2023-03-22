The scare of the Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa by emergency landing

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Guillermo Ochoa
Guillermo Ochoa
The goalkeeper of the Mexico National Team thanked the pilot for his expertise in the forced landing.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Guillermo Ochoa He is one of the most famous players in the world since he has been defending the goal of the Mexican soccer team for many years. ‘Memo’ as they know him, he experienced a scare in the last hours because he washe plane he was on had to make a forced landing in Madrid (Spain).
According to the portal TUDNDue to this incident, Ochoa missed the flight to Suriname to join the concentration of the Mexican National Team that will face the Mexican national team next Thursday for the fifth day of Group A of the Concaf Nations League.
This will be Diego Cocca’s coach’s first game in charge of the Mexican National Team. The game will be at the Flora Stadium in Suriname.
Through his social networks, the Mexican goalkeeper thanked the pilot of his flight for his expertise in making an emergency landing without complications.
On his Instagram profile, Ochoa uploaded a photograph of the pilot and the following message: “Thank you captain! Heroes without a cape”
The experienced goalkeeper would join the Mexico National Team for the match on Sunday, March 26 at the Azteca Stadium against Jamaica.
