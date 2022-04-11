DUBAI (Reuters) – The Saudi stock index closed on Monday, up 0.66% to reach 13483.2 points, supported by the leading shares despite the drop in oil prices. Oil prices fell by four dollars a barrel today, to reach below $100 a barrel, after countries announced plans to withdraw record quantities of crude and oil products from their strategic stocks and with the continuation of closures in China. Brent crude fell $3.93, or 3.8 percent, to $98.58 a barrel by 11:30 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $4.19, or 4.3 percent, to $94.07. The value traded on the Saudi Stock Exchange amounted to 11.5 billion riyals, and the volume of traded shares was 217.6 million shares. Chemanol shares rose 1.8 percent, Sipchem 4.4 percent, Mobily 2.5 percent, Zain 1.1 percent, Riyad Bank 2.3 percent and Al Rajhi Bank 1.3 percent. Aramco shares fell 0.2%, SABIC 2.4% and Petro Rabigh 0.3%.