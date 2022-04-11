After the first false step against Deportivo Cali (0-2), Boca Juniors receives Always Ready for the second date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores. The Bolivian team, for its part, comes from defeating Corinthians in their debut. Will you have the guts to do it again? The Bombonera?
Then, all the information about the premiere of Boca in the Libertadores at home:
Date: Tuesday, April 12
Where: J. Armando Stadium
Referee: Gustavo Tejera
Time: 19:15 (ARG, BRA), 23:15 (ESP), 16:15 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by Fox Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Mouth: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Gastón Ávila, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Guillermo Fernandez, Juan Ramirez; Oscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos and Dario Benedetto. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
alwaysready: Gimenez; Enoumba, Rambal, Cabrera, Flores; Rodriguez; Cristaldo, Chumacero, Arce, Ramallo; Riquelme. SD: E. Villegas.
The Xeneize has a favorable record against the Bolivians: they faced each other in they faced each other 2 times, 1 win and 1 draw. Featured data? They were all in friendly matches. Therefore, it will be the first time they meet officially.
