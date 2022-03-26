The makers of the Libyan series Al Saraya finished filming all of its scenes, which monitor, in a historical epic, the first stages of the founding of the State of Libya in the period from 1783 to 1795.

The director of the work, Osama Rizk, told “Sky News Arabia”, that the idea of ​​​​the work aims to introduce the Libyan citizen and the world to an important historical era in the history of the founding of the state of Libya, especially since the Libyan Dramatic Library is empty of any works that talk about that period in which the Al-Qura family Manali ruled Tripoli and his son after him.

According to Rizk’s description, his series deals in an interesting and dramatic manner with the great conflict that took place between 1783 and 1795 between the sons of Ali Pasha Al-Qarra Manli over the rule of the western Tripoli Eyalet, and the resulting effects in a framework that attracts Libyans who do not know much about that living period of their country’s history .

During the 14 episodes, the series deals with the last period of Ali Pasha Al-Qarra Manli’s rule until his son Yusef came to power.

Although this family ruled Libya for more than 100 years, the work sheds light on specific years of it, as it is rich in historical information that contributed to the formation of the Libyan state.

Old time spirit

The makers of the work sought to show the artwork in the old spirit of the heroes of the event and its time, as the author deliberately wrote the entire text in the ancient Trabi language, most of which is no longer used in bicycle life, in order to attract viewers to listen and learn about the ancient language of the Libyans, especially since in that period all All parts of Libya from the bottom to the maximum known as Tripoli.

The most difficult thing that faced the makers of the work in this direction, according to Rizk, was choosing clothes, decorations and accessories for the heroes of the work, and for this reason, many sources were used to identify the fashions popular in that distant time period, in order to document them in a way that attracts the masses.

The director noted that the series was filmed entirely in Tunisian territory, during 9 full weeks of hard work, and the action championship brought together actors and actresses from Libya and Tunisia.