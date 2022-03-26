Kandavu Entertainmentone of the most important entertainment companies in Peru, announced the artists who will be part of the Lima Music Fest Latin Pop Edition 2022. The luxury poster is made up of Manuel Turizo, Danny Ocean, Camila and Sin Bandera, in what will be the last concert of their successful “4 Latidos” tour.

The appointment is this June 11 at the Arena Peru . It will be more than three hours full of emotions, with the public singing and vibrating with the hits of the moment such as “Out of the market”, “I refuse”, “Miedito or what?” by Danny Ocean; “A lady like you”, “I forget you”, “A crazy pod”, by Manuel Turizo.

As a main course, those attending the Lima Music Fest Latin Pop Edition will witness the last concert of the successful tour 4 Latidos de Camila and Sin Bandera who will interpret their most romantic and popular classics such as “Mientes”, “Kilómetros”, “Sirena”, “What is life for me”, “What I cry”, “Together with you”, “Come into my life”, ” Sorry”, “You decided to leave me”, “You lie so well” and many more.

YOU CAN SEE: Sin Bandera launches “Tell me yes”, a song to applaud love

From its first edition in 2011 to 2019, the stage of the Lima Music Fest Latin Pop has received the most popular singers and groups on the radio and in the musical preferences of the public of all ages such as J Balvin, Ozuna, Sebastián Yatra , Camila, Noel Schajris, Yandel, Reik, Adammo, Samo, Kalimba, Aleks Syntek, Zion and Lennox, Ha Ashm, Morat, to name a few.

The appointment for the eighth edition of the Lima Music Fest Latin Pop is on Saturday June 11 at the Arena Peru. Tickets will be on sale on the Teleticket website: https://teleticket.com.pe/ from April 1.