The Sandbox, the decentralized metaverse created by users and the web3 solutions platform designed for the Arianee brands, have announced their partnership to offer users the first service that combines real and virtual assets through NFT solutions. The concept of “metaverse ready”, ie the ability to insert an NFT relating to a real asset into the metaverse. If you own an NFT in real life, then you can get the corresponding one in The Sandbox and viceversa. Brands that create NFTs on both platforms will be able to offer them to their customers through a simple interface. The first brands that will use this service will be announced in the spring. The Arianee Association has more than 40 members, including Moncler, Breitling, Mugler, Panerai, IBM, Ba & Sh, IWC, Paris Fashion Week and the Richemont group.

The stakes for brands that want to establish themselves in this new reality are very high: In fact, according to Forbes, the metaverse offers the opportunity for revenues equal to 1 trillion dollars. “The avatar is the primary landing place for users to enter the metaverse,” says Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox. “Owning your own identity and expressing yourself by bringing your favorite brands from the physical to the digital world and reliving that sense of belonging to your avatar in the metaverse will be an element of strong attraction. We are proud to collaborate with Arianee on this aspect and to join to the association to work with some of the best brands in the world “. Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, CEO and co-founder of Arianee, adds: “I am thrilled to see the first brands that are partners of the association seize this opportunity, pushing the boundaries of innovation and creating a bridge between their traditional model and these. new spaces. Their customers will now travel seamlessly between the physical and digital worlds. “