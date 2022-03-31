“Conte is playing a cynical and sleazy game on the skin of the Italians using the bombs on Ukraine as an instrument. Conte is the prime minister who has increased military spending most of all, what are we talking about?”. So Matteo Renzi in L’aria che tira, on La7.

“This is the pettiness of politics. If Conte has ideas I compare myself but if he changes on the basis of the polls he has not the slightest value and he does it to pull up a percentage in the polls. It makes an impression, to say the least. But Draghi does it. has put it back in its place “, added the leader of IV who wrote on Twitter that he” just voted to trust Draghi on the Dl Ukraine. Politics is done with ideas, not with polls “.

“Where is the Foreign Minister? Does he have nothing to say about this? Don’t joke about this, one thing is confrontation but you don’t play on the skin of the Italians during the war”, Renzi told L’aria again. pulls referring to Di Maio and speaking of Giuseppe Conte’s position on defense costs.

“The crisis will not exist, the Italians can rest assured. The 5 stars think only of the armchairs, they are ‘locked’ to the armchairs”, he later affirmed.

As for the war in Ukraine, “Draghi said one important thing, that both Ukraine and Russia ask for Italy as guarantor. Very well.” “It is absurd to exasperate the tone by saying that Putin is like Hitler. Putin was wrong, he has responsibilities, but you can only make peace with Putin. Draghi did well to call Putin and Macron did well to distance himself from the expression. Butcher”.

“The Americans are our brothers, let alone if we distance ourselves, if we have to make an effort to reach an agreement,” explained the leader of IV.