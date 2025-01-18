



Bad news for him Sevilla FC looking ahead to the next league match against Espanyol. And so much Adrià Pedrosa as Isaac Romero They will not be able to play this match corresponding to matchday 21 of LaLiga EA Sports due to sanction. Both Sevilla players received their fifth yellow card this Saturday in the victory against Girona. Two very sensitive losses for Garcia Pimientasince the left back is currently without a spare, taking into account the more than announced departure of Valentín Barco. In this way, the Catalan coach will have to resort once again to Kike Salas to cover this side.

The Sevilla youth player came out for a few minutes in Montilivi after a turbulent week marked by his arrest for an alleged case of illegal betting. The man from Moron is being investigated for this matter, but Sevilla has not removed him, since they put the presumption of innocence of their player first. In this way, it would not be surprising if against Espanyol, the youth player started as a starter on the left side. A patch that is not very convincing, but the Sevilla coach has few alternatives in this situation.

No nine for Saturday

Also very sensitive is the loss of Isaac Romero. The Lebrija native’s performance is not optimal, but right now he is the only asset that Pimienta has as a reference in the attack. With Iheanacho In ostracism, the Nigerian has every chance to play at the start next week. Sevilla intends to find a way out for him in this winter market and their agents are offering him to different clubs, meanwhile, Orta is still looking for a forward to add after the failed operation for Juninho.