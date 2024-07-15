Wisconsin, USA.- Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley will speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday in what will be a highly anticipated speech by former President Donald Trump’s latest primary rival.

The announcement came Sunday, the day after someone fired shots at a Trump campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in what law enforcement is investigating as an attempted assassination. Trump said the top of his right ear was pierced in the shooting.

Haley, who was also twice elected governor of South Carolina, was added after she was not initially included on the list of speakers, according to a spokesman, Chaney Denton. The change was confirmed by a Republican official who is familiar with the convention plans but was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Denton had said last week that Haley was not invited to the convention, but that the former governor had instructed her delegates to vote for Trump and called for party unity.

During the primaries, Haley accused Trump of sowing chaos and dismissing the importance of international alliances. She did not give him her formal endorsement when she dropped out of the primaries in March, although two months later she said she would vote for him.

Trump, for his part, repeatedly called Haley “birdbrain,” though he toned down his insults once he won enough delegates to be the presumptive Republican nominee.