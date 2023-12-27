The oldest San Silvestre in the Region of Murcia continues to improve its records year after year. On this last day of 2023, 3,216 people will travel the 5.8 kilometers of which the test is made up, breaking the historical participation record that dated from last year. The race, organized by LA VERDAD with the Sports Department of the Cartagena City Council and the collaboration of the Athletics Federation (FAMU) and municipal clubs, continues to demonstrate its relevance in what will be its forty-second edition. The queen's race, which will start at 11:30 am from Paseo Alfonso XII and will have its finish line at the Town Hall, has completed a total of 2,864 numbers.

This year the exit has been modified with respect to previous editions in order to avoid the bottleneck that occurred on Calle Mayor. In this way, at the beginning we will run along much wider avenues such as Calle Real or Carlos III, which will mean an even more peaceful experience for the runners.

From 10:00 a.m. there will be different races for the little ones. In the sub-8, 58 participants have registered; in the sub-10, up to 101; in the sub-12, 102 and, in the sub-14, 98. The youngest ones will cover 500 meters and the sub-12 and sub-14, 1,000. All tests will take place in a closed circuit with supervision of monitors.

The different tests will begin at 10:00 a.m.; the 5.8 kilometer one will start at 11:30 a.m.

Good time



The weather forecast is looking to be extraordinary and many of the participants will abandon the competition to put on classic costumes to cheer up the last race of the year in the city. 130 volunteers will participate in the organization so that everything runs without any type of incident.

Date:

Route (5.8 kilometers):

Paseo de Alfonso , Caridad, Serreta, Park, Santa Florentina, Puerta de Murcia, Mayor and Plaza del Ayuntamiento (goal).

Success:

Dorsals:

Although it is a race with less competitiveness than others on the calendar, there will be trophies for the three best finishers in each category and these will range from 35 years old to those over 70. The presentation of these will take place around 1:00 p.m. and will take place In the town hall square.

Organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD and the Cartagena City Council, it is sponsored by CaixaBank, Universae and Aquadeus

The race is sponsored by Caixabank, Universae and Aquadeus, in collaboration with Be Urban Running, DSM and Marnys; and the thanks of the Port Authority, Berbois, Unafurgo, Fini and CocaCola. The photographs, classifications and the rest of the information about the event can be consulted on the website and in the printed edition of LA VERDAD on the same and subsequent days.

There are three days enabled for the collection of numbers. On the 29th and 30th they will be available at the Be Urban Running store (Alameda de San Antón, number 18) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On the day of the race, only those of the absolute distance will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the esplanade of the Regatta Club. In order to pick them up, the holder's ID will be required.