The San Silvestre of the city of Murcia goes from record to record. If last year the popular race was already a success and exceeded 4,000 participants, in this edition expectations have been exceeded with a new record: more than 5,000 runners have registered for an already traditional event that will be lived again in 2022 in fullness after the pandemic. The race, organized by LA VERDAD and the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia (FAMU) together with the collaboration of the Sports Department of the Murcia City Council, will start this coming Sunday at 12:00 p.m. on Avenida Teniente Flomesta, in front of the City Hall itself. Due to the great response received this year there will be no more in-person registrations. In this way, the quota has been exceeded with a figure of 5,100 participants. Absolute record.

The race, whose start and finish will be located on Paseo Teniente Floresta, will feature a route through central streets of the capital, including passing through the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and the Cathedral. The absolute race circuit will be 6,500 meters. For this edition, anyone born in 2011 (12 years old) and earlier may participate. For all minors under 16 years of age, it will be mandatory to present the parental authorization provided in the annex to a regulation that can be consulted at 'alcanzatumeta.es' when collecting the bib. It will be prohibited to run without a bib number, which cannot be folded. You cannot manipulate the chip either.

The numbers will be distributed starting today, for the first time, at the Enjoy! Sports and Leisure Center. in Plaza Pablo Neruda, nº 2, next to the river. The schedule for this will be as follows: today from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., tomorrow at the same time and on Saturday, December 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. They can also be collected on the same day of the race in Teniente Flomesta, at a point that will be enabled for this purpose. It is recommended that the bib be collected before the 31st to avoid queues in the moments before the start of the race. To collect your bibs you must bring your DNI. You can also collect other people's race numbers as long as you have their DNI (scanned or photocopied) with authorization to collect.

To consider

Start and finish:

Teniente Flomesta Avenue, in front of the Murcia City Hall.

Route:

The 6,500-meter race will pass through central streets, including the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga and the Cathedral.

Bib collection:

Today and tomorrow, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Enjoy! And on Sunday, at an enabled point.

Gifts



In addition, it is important that the bibs are extended on the chest and carried throughout the entire course, as indicated in the race regulations. Runners will have a free left luggage service that will be governed by the bib number, established in the starting area. On the other hand, the runner's bag will carry different gifts from the sponsors in addition to the already well-known runner's t-shirt. The top three finishers in both the men's and women's categories will receive a trophy.

Petros Sánchez and Laura Nicolás were the winners of the San Silvestre held last year in the capital

On Sunday many will star in a special way to end the year, between fun with multiple costumes and sports. There will also be runners who can be added to the event's record in both categories of the absolute race. 12 months ago, San Silvestre said goodbye to the year with the victories of Petros Sánchez and Laura Nicolás. In the case of the Barcelonan, it was her second victory in the Murcian event, revalidating the one obtained in 2021. While waiting to know this year's winners, the event is already a record.