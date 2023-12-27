Grapes, toast and party favors. The most characteristic elements of the end of the year warm up your engines for your most special day. Next Sunday night, the twelve bells will resonate in Puerta del Sol, in all homes and in a multitude of establishments to say goodbye to 2023 and begin a new year with a chinchín, congratulations and hugs. The moment of the grapes lasts seconds, but around it unfolds an entire night of celebration that begins with a succulent dinner and usually continues with partying until the early hours of the morning.

Some people spend the night at home, surrounded by family or friends at a table with the best delicacies. Others, for their part, prefer to put on their best clothes and go out to celebrate the occasion in a place that will provide them with a New Year's Eve to remember. This is what some restaurants and lounges offer, which have prepared a special evening with the best plan for the last night of the year. To begin, a dinner with the best products of the Mediterranean diet, among which starters such as ham, cheese and various seafood cannot be missed; main dishes based on meat or fish and pairing with wines from the Region's appellations of origin.

This is the offer of two of the essential establishments for Murcia's New Year's Eve: the Real Casino restaurant and Odiseo. The first is already a classic date in the city due to the quality of its menu and the attractiveness of its celebration. In the heart of the capital, the Real Casino has six recipes in its welcome cocktail and two main courses, followed by an entire night of Christmas party: party favors, DJ, open bar and even a sweet dinner of donuts with chocolate. Odiseo's menu is also of high quality, which introduces exquisite oysters to its cocktail. There is the option of spending the night in the restaurant or opting for El Club, where 2023 ends with a special year-end show.

The taste of New Year's Eve

Royal Casino Restaurant

C/Trapería, 22, Murcia. Welcome cocktail: acorn-fed ham, international cheeses, crayfish horse, sea ox blinis with caviar, scallops with sherry, foie bonbon. First: monkfish with red shrimp and clam sauce. Second: Angus sirloin. Dessert: champagne bavanoisse with passion fruit. Includes party favors, lucky grapes, photo booth, DJ, open bar, chocolate donuts and cloakroom (190 euros).

Odiseo Restaurant

Avda. Don Juan de Borbón, 24, Murcia. Welcome appetizer: oyster with caviar, foie gras and pistachio crème brûlèe, wagyu slice with caviar, cured scallop with corn. Starters: lobster with green sprouts and coral mayonnaise. First: hake loin with cockle velouté. Second: goat crown with mortared potato, shallot and chestnut puree. Dessert: artisan delight. Includes: party favors, lucky grapes and a drink (180 euros in restaurant; 240 euros in El Club, with special show).



La Manga Club

C/Golf, 1, Cartagena. Welcome cocktail: oysters, caviar and champagne. Menu: crab bisque with crab, lobster with clams and caviar, turbot with seaweed gazpacho, plankton and seaweed mayonnaise, veal tournedó with bacon crumbles, vegetables, vanilla potatoes and truffle air, red fruit forest and chocolate. Includes Christmas sweets, lucky grapes, live music until 3:30 a.m., fireworks and party favors (285 euros).

Mare Nostrum Restaurant

Paseo Alfonso XII, s/n, Cartagena. In the center: assortment of Iberian meats and cheeses, avocado stuffed with salmon and shrimp, clams with shrimp. Individuals: seafood cream with monkfish and lobster, sea bass with lime, mango sorbet, secret with wrinkled potato. Dessert: varied sweets and exotic fruit. Includes a bag of party favors, lucky grapes and El Padruell-Brut cava (100 euros).

Hiroshima Heritage

Cam. Old Port, km 3, Lorca. Starters: warm seafood and seafood, Iberian ham, world cheeses, red tuna tartare with avocado, scallops in green sauce, red shrimp. Main (to choose): sirloin with crispy ham, caramelized onion and red wine or baked grouper supremes. Dessert: creppe with chocolate and red velvet ice cream, chocolate fountain with profiteroles and fruit. Includes lucky grapes, open bar, hot dinner, DJ and laser show.

Cartagena's New Year's Eve can be enjoyed in the city or on the banks of La Manga. The latter is the case of La Manga Club, the complex that stands out at New Year's Eve for its haute cuisine menu and a party with live music and fireworks. In addition, they offer the possibility of staying in a room at the resort to enjoy the night to the fullest. On the other hand, it is also possible to drink grapes at the foot of the city's port, at the Mare Nostrum Restaurant, with a glass of cava and views of the sea. On Lorca nights, one of the quintessential options is La Herencia de Hiroshima, the hall specialized in celebrations that offers an open bar, hot dinner and laser show to welcome 2024.