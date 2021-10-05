The world of American sport, in the last few hours, has found itself forced to mourn the death of two young sportsmen. Apart from Lucas Pierazzoli, an Argentine rugby player who died following a game clash, he also lost his life John Wes Townley, American, Nascar pilot. In this case, the death is not linked in any way to his sport, but to circumstances linked to a mysterious shooting.

Yesterday, first in Argentina and then all over the world, the news of the death of Lucas Pierazzoli spread. The prop at the Harling Club, Argentina’s second division team, in the last minutes of the ninth day of the Primera B championship, suffered a very hard tackle that caused him to suffer a cardiac arrest.

Rescued and resuscitated in the field, the 28 year old rugby player he was then transported to the hospital. However, the severe trauma to his spine caused his death a few hours after his arrival in the hospital.

On Saturday, however, another athlete died in Georgia, in the United States of America. The one who died was John Wes Townley, a talented ex-series pilot Nascar.

The mysterious death of John Wes Townley

Driver with great technical qualities, Townley has established himself above all in the Truck Series. In that competition, his best finish was 8th place in the Truck Series points standings in 2015. Over his career, he made 110 starts, placing himself in first place for once, five times among the top 5 and 24 times in the top 10.

Last Saturday, he found himself involved in a shooting where, unfortunately, he lost his life. To be hit in fire even one 30 year old woman who was in his company. As for her, she was admitted in very serious condition to the Athens-Clarke hospital, where she is still struggling to survive.

The American Police have opened an investigation on the crime and arrested a 32-year-old man who was a friend of the pilot. The detainee and Townley himself would both be acquaintances of the man who shot. Investigations and interrogations will attempt to shed light on the incident.

In any case, the police believe that the shooting was the result of one domestic quarrel ended badly.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: