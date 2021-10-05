Paris (Reuters)

France striker Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday dwarfed reporters when asked about the possibility of him leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old asked his club to allow him to join Real Madrid before the start of the current season, but the French giant refused more than one offer from his Spanish counterpart.

In response to a question if he would like to leave next summer, Mbappe told the French sports daily L’Equipe: I have spent enough time in football now to know that the truth of yesterday is not necessarily the truth of today or tomorrow. I believed it, so you never know what could happen.

Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar constitute what some consider the most dangerous attacking trio in club football, but this trio suffers from harmony, and Mbappe showed his frustration with the Brazilian player’s lack of cooperation. Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino played down a rift between Mbappe and Neymar during their 2-0 win at Montpellier last month.

French reports stated that Mbappe was not happy with Neymar because the ball was not passed to him, before the French international striker spoke to one of his colleagues on the bench about his dissatisfaction with this behavior.

And about this incident, Mbappe said: Yes I said that, such things happen all the time in football.. That’s why and right after when I saw that the topic started to escalate I spoke to him, we exchanged a lot of words like that in the past and we will continue to do it, because we want to win , but there shouldn’t be any negative feelings, no resentment at all because I respect and appreciate him. Mbappe now wants to focus on football.

“At the moment, my future is not a priority,” he added. I’ve already wasted a lot of energy this summer and it has been stressful.

Mbappe joined the France squad as they prepare to face Belgium in the Nations League semi-finals on Thursday, and the Paris St Germain striker is looking to put aside the European Championship disappointment.

Mbappe missed a penalty kick against Switzerland, to get the world champion out of the round of 16, and the player faced harsh criticism in France and racist abuse.

He said: What shocked me at the time was that some insulted me with the word “monkey” to miss a penalty kick.