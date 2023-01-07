The January sales, except in powerful chains that keep the date of January 7 to the letter, such as El Corte Inglés and the Inditex Group, are on their way to becoming more tradition than reality. The constant promotions throughout the year -‘black friday’, fantastic weeks, without VAT…- have diluted the pull of the January sales, which also began ‘online’ on the 6th for many and started on the 2nd of January for many others.

By tradition, to take advantage of the bargains that can be achieved in many brands and to exchange and return Christmas gifts, large stores woke up this Saturday full of neighbors loaded with bags, and small businesses finally began to sell winter clothes , accumulated on the shelves until the arrival of the cold. «There is a lot of winter genre; until recently the temperatures have not been good, and now it is finally possible to sell winter coats and clothes”, says Carmen Piñero, president of the federation of small merchants in the Region. Although the stores manage to release the ‘stock’ of winter, they are doing it with a very limited profit margin. “The normal thing would be to sell the remains, but if everything goes on sale, it is barely enough to hold out a little longer,” laments Piñero, who considers that the pull of traditional sales, before discounts were liberalized throughout the year, “will has diluted There is no more called effect ». A vision shared by Santiago Vera, president of the Murcia Commercial Area Federation (Femuac). “There are sales and discounts all year round, and thus the tension typical of other campaigns is lost,” he complains. All in all, the Christmas season is considered saved, although with sales well below those registered in the year of the pandemic, in 2020. «In Rebajas less is sold than thirty years ago, before shopping centers and platforms ‘online’”, he compares.

The cold has allowed the winter genre to be released from the stores, although with a lower profit margin



The shopping centers and El Corte Inglés, which maintains the pull of its sales, woke up this Saturday full. «A lot of people are expected; there are returns, sales purchases… the activity will last all week,” said Óscar Pastor, manager of Nueva Condomina, who calculates that January sales account for close to 20% of those of the autumn-winter campaign, below even from ‘Back friday’.

The Inditex firms (Zara, Stradivarius, Bershka, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Lefties and Oysho) and El Corte Inglés officially started their winter sales this Saturday, although they were brought forward to Friday for online purchases. On the other hand, several fashion brands such as the brands of the Tendam Group (Cortefiel, Springfield or Women’Secret), H&M or Uniqlo, among others, had already hung the ‘sales’ sign in their stores a few days ago, taking advantage of the liberalization of the rebates. The sales come with high inflation that could moderate consumer spending, while at the labor level this campaign is expected to mean the creation of 9.3% more jobs than in 2022, reaching 202,000 contracts in Spain , according to estimates made by Adecco. This is the first campaign after the entry into force of the labor reform, and with it, changes in the type of contracts will be observed. Adecco anticipates that 10% of the contracts will be fixed-discontinuous, while 90% will be temporary contracts due to production circumstances.