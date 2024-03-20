Seats to attend the Bando de la Huerta de Murcia parade, which will be held on April 2, can be reserved starting this week. This Friday, March 22, starting at 12 noon, they will go on sale at a price of 5 and 6 euros plus expenses through the website 'www.bandodelahuerta.compralaentrada.com'.

Through the 'online' reservation you can buy tickets in advance for the seats corresponding to the sections of the parade along Gran Vía de Murcia and Avenida de la Constitución (from Plaza Martínez Tornel to Circular). However, chairs for the rest of the itinerary will be purchased 'on site'.

According to the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, during the parade there will be a deployment of more than 200 people who will provide service to buyers, helping them locate their location or resolving any incident that may arise.

Likewise, this Thursday you can purchase chairs for the Burial of the Sardine parades, as announced this Tuesday by the Sardinera Group of Murcia.