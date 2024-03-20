The new inhabitant of The house of the famous is already giving something to talk about: Geraldine Bazán shared the shower with Clovis Nienow, Pedro Figueira “La Divaza” and Rodrigo Romeh. The actress did not hesitate to go bathe with the inhabitants of the Tierra room, an action that made Lupillo Rivera feel uncomfortable.

Geraldine Bazán entered the shower with Clovis, Divaza and Romeh dressed in a bikini. The actress warned her colleagues: “Don't get my hair wet”; However, she did not hesitate to soap the men with whom she shared the bathroom and wash Pedro Figueira's hair. Of course, these actions aroused the curiosity of the rest of the inhabitants, who wanted to know what was happening inside the shower and what the participants would dare.

Geraldine Bazán bathed with Clovis, Divaza and Romeh. Photo:Telemundo

Lupillo shows his discomfort with the actions of Geraldine Bazán



Aleska Génesis went to look into the shower, as did Lupillo Rivera, who found this behavior inappropriate. The Mexican singer later gave his opinion to his colleagues in the Tierra room. “Now, I didn't like that vibe,” Jenni Rivera's brother shared with Clovis and Rodrigo Romeh. “Because you were bathing and she went and got in,” criticized the musician.

“We just turned around and it was there,” Clovis said; while Romeh admitted: “We never thought he was going to get involved”. “And I just did it like that to put a little soap on it, because I said no, then they're going to tell me that…” Nienow revealed, suggesting that he did not want to be involved in a lack of respect or gossip.