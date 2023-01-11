Southampton, bottom of the Premier League, scored two goals in the first half through Seko Mara and Moussa Djenbo, and City did not pose any threat to its host’s goal.

Mara opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a pass from Lecano, and five minutes later Djanbo added Southampton’s advantage with a superb shot.

City, who won the title six times since 2014, failed to hit any ball on goal, and coach Pep Guardiola’s attempts to involve Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland in the second half did not succeed.