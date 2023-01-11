President ‘Lula’ da Silva reinforced security measures throughout the country in the face of calls to resume the demonstrations. The president ratified the right to defense of those detained for the attack experienced in the capital against the three powers of the State, although he stressed that those who are found guilty of crimes will be punished. For his part, in its investigations, the Supreme Court issued arrest warrants against two Federal District officials.

A new concern that adds to the tense calm that exists in Brazil, especially in Brasilia, the capital, protagonist of an assault without equal since the return of democracy to the South American giant. And it is that on social networks calls to “retake power” have been circulating by followers of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The digital flyers call for destabilizing actions, such as road blockades, the demolition of power lines or the closure of the passage to refineries with the aim of causing chaos that causes the entry of the armed forces into the game, a fact that can lead to in a coup. The mobilized sectors are groups linked to the Brazilian extreme right who are unaware of the victory of the leftist ‘Lula’ da Silva and who intend to remove the new democratically elected progressive government by force.

Rui Costa, one of ‘Lula’s’ trusted men and his chief of staff, affirmed that the necessary measures were taken to avoid protests of this type. They are expected to start this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time. In this sense, Ricardo Cappelli, the new head of security in the Federal District of Brasilia highlighted the mobilization of all the security forces with the aim of preventing the riots from happening again.

“Those who lost the elections and are trying to create a crisis will not succeed,” the official concluded. After the disputed role of the military police in the riots last Sunday, the federal capital of Brazil seems shielded from possible attacks by extreme right-wing followers, especially in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, where the assaults on state buildings such as the Congress.

‘Lula’ defends the right of the accused to defend themselves

The seriousness of the events that occurred last Sunday cannot be a reason for those accused of participating in the assault on the headquarters of state powers not to undergo due process.

This was made clear by the Brazilian head of state when he underlined the rights of the accused on Wednesday, however, he made it clear that the weight of the law will fall on those who are found to have crimes. ‘Lula’ criticized his predecessor in office for not accepting the result that brought the leader of the Workers’ Party to the Planalto Palace.

Detail of the Brazilian flag reflected in a broken window, after supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took part in an anti-democratic riot at the Planalto Palace, in Brasil ia, Brazil, on January 9, 2023. © Reuters -Ueslei Marcelino

He also branded as “crazy” those who led the raid on the headquarters of the executive, legislative and judicial power. Of the more than 1,500 participants in the events, some 727 people have been arrested, although at least 600 were released for “humanitarian reasons,” according to federal police. These reasons include people with health problems, the elderly, among others.

Arrest warrants issued against two Federal District officials

This Wednesday it was also learned about the arrest warrants issued against two security officials, who allegedly formed part of the conspiracy against the new government.

One of them, Anderson Torres, former Secretary of Security for the Federal District and who was on vacation in Florida, United States, the day of the assault, was Minister of Justice in the final stretch of Bolsonaro’s term. Torres is still in the nation American, although he informed through his social networks that he would return to Brazil to defend himself.

Today (01/10), I received notice that Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the STF determined my prison and authorized my search for my residence. I made the decision to interrupt my holidays and return to Brazil. I will present myself to justice and take care of my defense. — Anderson Torres (@andersongtorres) January 10, 2023



Anderson Torres was fired that same Sunday by the district governor, Ibaneis Rocha, also suspended from his duties for a period of 90 days by order of the Brazilian high court.

The other defendant is the commander of the military police who led the deployment of law enforcement on the tragic day, Augusto Vieira. Press outlets also highlight that fiscal actions try to freeze the funds of Jair Bolsonaro, who is also in Florida, a southern state of the American union.

The genesis of the crisis

On January 8, thousands of supporters of the outgoing president stormed the main buildings of power in Brazil. Experts attribute one of the causes to Bolsonaro: not recognizing the victory of Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva.

The former president’s social networks have become his political megaphone. The last example of this was this Tuesday, with the appearance of a video stating that the current head of Planalto had lost the elections. The material was removed shortly after.

‘Lula’ has directly accused him of exacerbating and provoking the current situation, to which Flavio Bolsonaro, senator and son of the former army captain, has come out against the accusations alleging that his father has been very limited in his public comments.

After restoring order in the Plaza de los Tres Poderes, the authorities dismantled a Bolsonaro camp set up in front of the headquarters of the military headquarters. More than 1,000 people were arrested. The far-right campers demanded the intervention of the armed forces to overthrow the current leadership of the State.

with Reuters