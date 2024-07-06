The developer of RustFacepunch Studios, has released a new blog post for the game’s big monthly update. Among the new features is a new Anti-cheat update.

According to the study, since April there have been Total banned 63,393 players. While 8,018 of these bans were temporary, a whopping 55,375 were permanent. A breakdown revealed that there were 15,440 permanent bans in June, 19,876 in May, and 20,059 in April.

Between April and June, Facepunch statistics show that there were over 320,000 reports of potential cheaters from other players. However, these reports are only coming from the game’s official servers. As for the unofficial servers, the blog post states that there have been 3,645,165 reports since April.