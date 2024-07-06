If you need to replace your old TV with a completely new model, you are in the right place: today Amazon is offering the LG QNED TV (model 55QNED756RA) 55 inch on offer at all-time low with an excellent 23% offallowing you to save over 150 euros compared to the original median price of the last period. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The LG QNED TV (QNED75 series) is available on Amazon for only 499 euroscompared to the price of 649 euros in recent months. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Amazon Prime service for free delivery to your home.
The main features of LG TV
Let’s start first of all from the large screen 55 inches diagonalwhich ensures exceptional viewing for all your favorite multimedia content. The TV also supports cloud gaming technology thanks to NVIDIA GeForce NOWallowing you to play the latest titles of the moment without necessarily owning a console or a PC. In addition to this, there is a Game Optimizer featurewhich allows you to optimize image rendering based on the specific game genre, reducing input lag as much as possible.
In addition to this you will have Unlimited access to hundreds of streaming appsamong which Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney PlusAppleTV+ and many more. LG QNED TV also supports voice commands thanks to theAmazon Alexa integrationallowing you to use your voice to change channels, raise or lower the volume, and more.
#QNED #perfect #gaming #super #offer #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply