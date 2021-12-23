The head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that after the New Year holidays, Russian schoolchildren will study in full-time format. It is reported by RIA News…

“Remote format only in exceptional cases, if it is associated with an epidemiological situation,” – said the head of the department.

The minister added that there is currently no point in using the distance format or extending the holidays.

Kravtsov also stressed that each region independently makes the decision to leave schools for early holidays due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection.

Earlier, Kravtsov spoke about the possibility of organizing vaccination of children against COVID-19 on the basis of schools. According to him, vaccination of children against coronavirus is the competence of doctors and parents.