People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) published a statement in which he claimed the production of The Witcher for using real animals in the second season. According to the agency, exotic species such as a lemur and squirrel monkeys would have been used. According to PETA, the creatives behind the series should refrain from using these types of animals.

In fact, they recommended that they use computer-generated images to represent these creatures and thus avoid any cruelty to animals.

What did PETA’s statement say?

“Netflix’s The Witcher has a monstrous problem, as the producers apparently monstrously chose to exploit a live lemur and squirrel monkeys, among other animals, rather than using modern, computer-generated imagery,” it reads.

“Typically, the entertainment industry prematurely separates these animals from their mothers and thwarts their instinctive needs to explore, choose a mate, raise their young and forage for food, which is why friendly audiences should skip The Witcher and, in instead, give a chance to the many films and series that feature only truly human artists, “the statement said.

How has The Witcher season 2 been received?

This second season is causing mixed reactions. On the one hand, the specialized critics have been more benevolent, the readers of the literary saga and the players of the titles developed by CD Projekt RED are enraged by the drastic changes made to history by Lauren hissrich.

Where to see the witcher, season 2?

The new installment of the series starring Henry cavill can be seen on the streaming platform Netflix. This second part will have a total of eight episodes, as in its previous installment.